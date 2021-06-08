Prime minister appeals to the nation not to become divided over genocide negotiations.

Windhoek,June 8– Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila today briefed the Namibia National Assembly on the progress and the status of the negotiations on genocide, apology and reparations between the Republic of Namibia and the Federal Republic of Germany.

The prime minister informed Namibia National Assembly that” Namibia and Germany agreed on a joint declaration. The joint declaration will be use as a framework which will guide the process of acknowledgement of genocide, rendering of an apology and payment of reparations by the Federal Republic of Germany, as well as the future relations between the two countries”.

The Joint declaration will be signed by the foreign Ministers of Namibia and Germany respectively.

Once signed, the joint declaration will be brought to the Namibia National Assembly for consideration and ratification in accordance with the constitution of the Republic of Namibia.

According to the prime minister’s feedback the joint declaration consist of three parts:

1. Acknowledgement of Genocide.

2.Apology and

3. Payments of reparations.

The reparations package will compromised of two components: reconciliation and reconstruction programmes.

Under reconstruction programme, a programme will be set up to assist the development of descendants of the affected communities in line with their identified needs, with the representatives of these communities to participate in this process in a decisive capacity.

The said project will be implemented in Erongo, Hardap, Karas, Kunene, Khomas,Omaheke, Otjozondjupa. The project will be carried out in the following sectors:Land Reform in particular land acquisition within the framework of the Namibian constitution and Land development, Agriculture, Rural livelihoods and Natural resources, Rural infrastructure, energy and water supply, Technical and vocational education and Training.

The Germany government will make 1100 billion Euros available to be allocated over 30 years. Of this amount 1050 billion Euros will be dedicated to the reconstruction programme and 50 million Euros to be dedicated to the projects on reconciliation, remembrance, research and education.

The allocation of funds will be as follows :

50 million Euro for reconciliation

130 milion Euro for Renewable energy

150 million Euro for vocational Training

100 million Euro for Rural Roads

130 million Euro for Rural Water Supply and Sanitation.

And 540 million Euro for Land Acquisition and Training, thus bringing the total amount to 1,1 billion Euro for a period of 30 years.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info