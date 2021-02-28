U20 Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia beat Morocco to secure semis spot. 

RABAT, Feb. 28 -- Morocco on Friday lost 4-1 to Tunisia on penalties, after a goalless match, at the Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou, Mauritania, in the quarterfinal of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. In the semifinals, scheduled on March 1, Tunisia will play Uganda, while Ghana will face Gambia. Earlier on Friday, Gambia beat the Central Africa Republic 3-0 in Nouakchott to qualify for the semis. On Thursday Uganda beat Burkina Faso 5-3 on post-match penalties at the Stade Cheikha Boidiya in Nouakchott. Ghana beat Cameroon 4-2 on penalties in Nouakchott. According to the African Football Confederation (CAF), from the 2021 edition, 12 teams will participate in the tournament. This year's 12 teams were divided into three groups, with Mauritania, Cameroon, Uganda, and Mozambique in Group A; Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Namibia, and the Central African Republic in Group B; and Ghana, Tanzania, Gambia, and Morocco in Group C. Xinhua