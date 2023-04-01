Namibia outclasses PNG despite Amini’s heroic century

Staff Writer

WINDHOEK, April 1 — Charles Amini Jr’s heroic knock of 109 runs off 75 balls goes in vain as Papua New Guinea (PNG) loses to Namibia by 48 runs in the Cricket World Cup League 2 qualifier playoff

In an action-packed match at United Ground in Windhoek, Papua New Guinea (PNG) faced the host Namibia in a Cricket World Cup League 2 qualifier playoff match. After winning the toss, PNG opted to bowl first but couldn’t restrict Namibia from setting a massive target of 381/8 in 50 overs. Charles Amini Jr’s exceptional century couldn’t save PNG from losing the match by 48 runs.

Despite PNG taking eight wickets in 50 overs, Namibia’s middle-order batters put up a strong partnership of 215 runs, propelling the host nation to score over 300 runs by the 37th over. With a mammoth target to chase, PNG’s top-order batsmen struggled, losing two quick wickets in the early overs.

Kiplin Doriga and Sese Bau played aggressively, scoring 99 runs in just 12 overs. However, the loss of Bau slowed down the scoring rate, and the team suddenly slipped to 130/4 by the 20th over. Amini and Assad Vala rebuilt the innings in the middle order, adding 120 runs over the next ten overs. Amini hit eight sixes and fours each to score his century from just 66 balls.

But after losing Vala and Amini in the 38th and 48th over, PNG lost momentum once more. The team’s lower-order hitters tried to revive the innings, but Namibia’s Kabua Vagi Morea and Riley Hekure ended PNG’s run.

Head coach Mark Coles expressed his disappointment at the team’s second loss and emphasized the importance of winning all the remaining matches to retain their one-day international (ODI) status. Coles acknowledged that the team needs to work on their bowling and avoid too many boundary balls.

PNG will play against Jersey on Saturday, followed by the United States and Canada on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively. The team needs to put up a strong performance in these matches to keep their ODI status intact. – Namibia Daily News