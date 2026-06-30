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Angola creates national contingency plan to strengthen disaster response
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Angola creates national contingency plan to strengthen disaster response

June 30, 2026

LUANDA, June 30  — Angola plans to allocate more than 260.6 billion kwanzas (about 285.6 million U.S. dollars) to implement the National Preparedness Contingency and Response Plan for Calamities and Disasters 2026-2027, Deputy National Commander of the Civil Protection and Firefighters Edson Domingos has said.

The main objective is to establish an emergency action program to respond to the disaster or calamity situation that the country could face over a two-year period, Domingos said on Monday after a meeting of the National Civil Protection Commission (CNPC).

He said the national plan establishes coordination mechanisms, covering food assistance, medical support, temporary shelter and post-disaster recovery.

Domingos added that the Strategic Plan for Disaster Risk Prevention and Reduction 2026-2027 was also approved during the meeting, aiming to strengthen preventive actions and reduce vulnerability of communities before disasters occur.

The CNPC meeting also analyzed the 2025-2026 rainy season and the main impacts of natural hazards, including floods, lightning strikes and landslides.

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