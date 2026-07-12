Oman summons Iranian ambassador over drone attacks

MUSCAT, July 12– Oman on Sunday summoned Iran’s ambassador to deliver a formal note of protest over drone attacks targeting sites in the governorates of Musandam and Al Wusta, Oman’s Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said Oman expressed profound dismay over what it described as irresponsible acts, stressing the need to respect state sovereignty, the principles of good neighborliness, non-interference in internal affairs, and the norms governing relations between the two neighboring countries.

Earlier on Sunday, Oman condemned the drone attacks, vowing to take all necessary measures to safeguard the security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

It also warned that the ongoing military escalation threatens regional security, maritime safety, international trade and global energy supplies, while calling on all parties to exercise restraint, halt the escalation and implement the understandings reached through diplomatic efforts.

The development came amid heightened tensions as the United States carried out a fresh round of strikes on Iranian military targets on Sunday, while Iran retaliated by targeting U.S. bases and facilities across the Gulf, marking a sharp escalation despite a memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides in June.

Iranian media said the strikes targeted U.S. military facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar. Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said it also struck support and refueling facilities for U.S. naval vessels at Oman’s Port of Duqm. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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