Iran rejects speculations on agreeing to interim nuclear deal with U.S.

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday rejected rumors about the chance of reaching an interim nuclear deal in indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

Baghaei said at a weekly press conference in Tehran that the speculation about a temporary agreement has no basis, adding that details of any negotiation are discussed at the negotiating table.

He said Iran’s position on ending “cruel” U.S. sanctions and the nuclear issue is clear, “and we are well aware of the U.S. side’s viewpoints.”

Baghaei emphasized that if both sides demonstrate goodwill, “we hope that within the next two to three days, we will be able to hold another round of talks.”

He said Iran is determined to pursue diplomacy but will never accept giving up on its legitimate rights.

The third round of the indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States is expected to take place in Geneva on Thursday amid a U.S. military buildup in the West Asia region. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

