Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica Iran rejects speculations on agreeing to interim nuclear deal with U.S.
Iran rejects speculations on agreeing to interim nuclear deal with U.S.
AmericaCurrent AffairsInternationalMiddle EastPOLITICS

Iran rejects speculations on agreeing to interim nuclear deal with U.S.

February 23, 2026

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday rejected rumors about the chance of reaching an interim nuclear deal in indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

Baghaei said at a weekly press conference in Tehran that the speculation about a temporary agreement has no basis, adding that details of any negotiation are discussed at the negotiating table.

He said Iran’s position on ending “cruel” U.S. sanctions and the nuclear issue is clear, “and we are well aware of the U.S. side’s viewpoints.”

Baghaei emphasized that if both sides demonstrate goodwill, “we hope that within the next two to three days, we will be able to hold another round of talks.”

He said Iran is determined to pursue diplomacy but will never accept giving up on its legitimate rights.

The third round of the indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States is expected to take place in Geneva on Thursday amid a U.S. military buildup in the West Asia region. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 26
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Australia pledges 62 mln USD military support to...

December 4, 2025

China must resolutely hit back at Japanese leader’s...

November 23, 2025

Gun violence nationwide problem for U.S.

June 21, 2022

AU commission chief appoints Djiboutian diplomat as special...

November 4, 2025

30 terrorists killed in military operation in NW...

October 10, 2025

Trump’s remarks on Venezuelan airspace closure spark wide...

December 1, 2025

Ukrainian president thanks EU for support amid conflict...

April 21, 2022

Manchester derby, new faces as Premier League returns...

September 12, 2025

Ukraine, Britain sign deal on interceptor drone production

November 27, 2025

32 journalists killed since Sudan’s civil war erupted...

October 6, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.