Charity bazaar brings global cultures together in Windhoek

Windhoek, April.20 — The Association of Diplomatic Spouses (ADS) in Namibia on Saturday held its annual International Festival and Diplomatic Charity Bazaar in Windhoek, bringing together more than 30 countries in a colorful showcase of culture, cuisine and community spirit.

The event was held at Windhoek International School and was open to the public free of charge.

Embassies and participating groups presented food, crafts and cultural displays, while the program also included live performances, family-friendly activities and raffles.

China was among the countries represented at the event, with the Chinese Embassy in Namibia inviting visitors to enjoy Chinese cuisine and crafts at its stand.

The annual bazaar, organized by ADS in collaboration with the school, has become one of Windhoek’s best-known multicultural public events, offering residents and visitors a chance to experience a wide range of international cultures in one setting while supporting charitable causes.

According to public event information, proceeds from the ADS-organized activities are aimed at supporting education-related initiatives in Namibia. A separate raffle organized by the physical education team of Windhoek International School will go toward new sports equipment for the school. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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