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Format of U.S.-Iran talks still uncertain
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Format of U.S.-Iran talks still uncertain

April 11, 2026

ISLAMABAD, April 11– The format of talks between the United States and Iran remains uncertain, a source close to the issue told Xinhua on Saturday.

The source, in a phone interview with Xinhua, said multiple arrangements have been made for the talks, including both face-to-face negotiations and talks held in separate rooms.

Pakistan has made preparations for both scenarios, the source said, adding that Islamabad is ready either to facilitate direct talks between the two sides or to arrange separate venues for their delegations and convey messages between them.

Al Jazeera reported that although the United States and Iranian delegations are expected to stay at the same hotel in Islamabad, they will not hold face-to-face talks.

Instead, they are expected to remain in separate rooms while Pakistani officials relay messages between them.

Earlier this week, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the Senate that Pakistan’s role is to help bring the United States and Iran “to sit together” in Islamabad to resolve their issues, but Pakistan will not try to influence either side. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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