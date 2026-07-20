Kuwait says intercepted fresh missile and drone attacks

KUWAIT CITY, July 20 — Kuwait’s armed forces said on Monday its air defense systems were intercepting “hostile” missile and drone attacks, as explosions were heard in parts of the country.

In a statement on social media platform X, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirmed the explosions resulted from air defense systems engaging with “hostile” aerial attacks, urging the public to follow safety instructions issued by authorities.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said earlier on Monday that it had launched missile and drone strikes against U.S. assets and facilities in Kuwait and Jordan in response to continued U.S. airstrikes on Iran.

Recent strikes on Kuwait targeted military installations and some of its vital infrastructure, including oil facilities and power and water desalination plants, causing injuries and material damage.

The United States has carried out multiple waves of strikes on Iran in the past week, saying the operations were aimed at “degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping” in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has responded by targeting U.S. bases and facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan with missiles and drones.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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