Putin says Russian forces maintain strategic active
October 8, 2025

MOSCOW, Oct. 8 peaceful targets. “Our task is to ensure the security of Russian citizens,– Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian armed forces currently maintain full strategic initiative in the area of the special military operation, Kremlin said in a press release Tuesday evening.

Putin made the remarks while meeting with the leaders of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces and commanders of troop groups in the special military operation zone in St.

Petersburg, according to the Kremlin.

The president said that Russian troops have advanced significantly this year. “Almost 5,000 square kilometers of territory — 4,900 to be exact — and 212 settlements have been liberated,” he said.

He also praised Russia’s defense-industrial complex for ensuring the steady supply of high-precision weapons, ammunition, and military equipment to the armed forces.

He said that, along with planned deliveries, new weapons are being developed and sent to the troops ahead of schedule.

Putin said that despite “stubborn resistance,” Ukrainian armed forces are retreating along the entire line of contact.

He accused Ukraine of attempting to strike deep into Russia at completely strategic facilities, and civilian infrastructure, including energy sites,” he added (Xinhua).

