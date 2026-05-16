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Drone crashes in Türkiye’s Black Sea port city
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Drone crashes in Türkiye’s Black Sea port city

May 16, 2026

ANKARA, May 16  — A drone crashed and disintegrated in Türkiye’s Black Sea port city of Samsun on Saturday, causing material damage to two buildings but no casualties, Turkish newspaper Sozcu reported.

The incident occurred in the Kazim Karabekir neighborhood of Ilkadim district, the newspaper said. Police, fire, and medical teams were dispatched to the scene shortly after the incident was reported.

Preliminary investigations identified the object as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with a wingspan and tail approximately one meter long, according to the newspaper.

Police are on high alert to determine who operated the drone and for what purpose, it said. Türkiye has been strengthening its drone surveillance and defense capabilities in the Black Sea region amid spillover risks from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Turkish military has implemented stricter airspace and maritime patrols, intercepting stray drones originating from the Black Sea. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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