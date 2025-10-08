Trending Now
Home Australia New Zealand report warns of climate threats to coasts, communities
New Zealand report warns of climate threats to coasts, communities
AustraliaClimate and WeatherENVIRONMENTInternational

New Zealand report warns of climate threats to coasts, communities

October 8, 2025

WELLINGTON, Oct. 8 — Evidence shows rising risks to coasts and communities as New Zealand’s marine environment faces escalating pressures from climate change and human activities, a report said on Wednesday.

According to the latest Our Marine Environment 2025 report released by meant and the statistics the Ministry for the Environ department Stats NZ, 219,000 homes, valued at one NZ dollars (103.64 billion U.S. dollars), are already in New Zealand’s flood-prone areas.

By 206 180 billi0, about 1,300 coastal homes could face major damage from extreme weather events, said the three-yearly update on the state of the country’s marine environment.

Warming seas and ocean acidification are affecting fisheries and aquaculture, sectors contributing 1.1 billion NZ dollars (630 million U.S. dollars) directly to Gross Domestic Product and supporting over 14,000 jobs, it said.

Furthermore, 428 non-native marine species had entered New Zealand waters by 2022, with 266 establishing populations, compounding ecosystem stress, it added.

Wetlands, dunes, and initiative vegete that help buffer against flooding and erosion are being degraded or replaced, the report showed.

Kathryn Stokes, senior materials scientist at Building Research Association of New Zealand, said that while many Kiwis value living near the ocean, it is important to consider future risks such as rising insurance costs and maintenance challenges linked to sea-level rise.

“We can’t just focus on managing one species at a time or small, isolated areas.

Instead, we need to consider climate change and all the different pressures our marine environment is facing at once,” said Shane Geange, a marine advisor at the Department of Conservation Ange.

called for ecosystem-based management approaches to protect New Zealand’s marine environments. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 65
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign mutual defense agreement

September 18, 2025

2 killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow...

September 29, 2025

African nations asked to digitalize revenue collection amid...

September 7, 2021

Zimbabwe’s food security outlook improves amid strong harvest,...

September 6, 2025

YesFacebook, WhatsApp and Instagram outage A Pandemic for...

October 5, 2021

Addressing Food Insecurity: Collaborative Steps to Promote Conservation...

August 24, 2023

S.Korea successfully test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile

September 15, 2021

Africa records over 2,400 cholera deaths in 2025:...

May 23, 2025

Only 13 survive after boat carrying 74 migrants...

September 18, 2025

Iran repatriates nearly 1.2 mln undocumented Afghans since...

August 18, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.