New Zealand report warns of climate threats to coasts, communities

WELLINGTON, Oct. 8 — Evidence shows rising risks to coasts and communities as New Zealand’s marine environment faces escalating pressures from climate change and human activities, a report said on Wednesday.

Warming seas and ocean acidification are affecting fisheries and aquaculture, sectors contributing 1.1 billion NZ dollars (630 million U.S. dollars) directly to Gross Domestic Product and supporting over 14,000 jobs, it said.

Furthermore, 428 non-native marine species had entered New Zealand waters by 2022, with 266 establishing populations, compounding ecosystem stress, it added.

Kathryn Stokes, senior materials scientist at Building Research Association of New Zealand, said that while many Kiwis value living near the ocean, it is important to consider future risks such as rising insurance costs and maintenance challenges linked to sea-level rise.

“We can’t just focus on managing one species at a time or small, isolated areas.

Instead, we need to consider climate change and all the different pressures our marine environment is facing at once,” said Shane Geange, a marine advisor at the Department of Conservation Ange.

