Ballistic missile from Iran intercepted over SE Türkiye

ISTANBUL, March 9– Türkiye’s Defence Ministry said Monday that a missile launched from Iran was successfully intercepted over Türkiye’s southeastern province of Gaziantep.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the ministry said the ballistic munition, which entered Turkish airspace, was neutralized by NATO and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Some debris from the missile fell on vacant land in Gaziantep, but the ministry confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries.

“We once again emphasize that all necessary measures will be taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country’s territory and airspace,” the statement said. “We also reiterate that it is in everyone’s interest to heed Türkiye’s warning in this regard.”

Burhanettin Duran, head of the Directorate of Communications at the Turkish presidency, said on X that “all parties, particularly Iran, should refrain from actions that could endanger regional security and put civilians at risk.”

On Wednesday, a ballistic missile launched from Iran and detected toward Türkiye was successfully intercepted by NATO air and missile defence units deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The development came amid heightened regional tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran starting on Feb. 28, to which Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. assets across the Middle East. (Namibia / Xinhua)

