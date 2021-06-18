PRESIDENT HAGE G. GEINGOB CONFERS THE HONOUR OF NATIONAL HERO AND STATE FUNERAL FOR LATE LIEUTENANT GENERAL (RETIRED) JOHN SINVULA MUTWA AND DIRECTS THREE (3) DAY NATIONAL MOURNING PERIOD IN HIS HONOUR.
WINDHOEK, June 18–Under the powers vested in the President by Article 32 (3) (h) of the Namibian Constitution, read together with section 3 (1) of the
Conferment of National Honours Act, 2012 (Act No. 11 of 2012), His
Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob confers on the late Lieutenant General
(Retired) John Sinvula Mutwa (born 23 September 1960 and died 17
June 2021), the honour of a National Hero and directs that a State
Funeral be held in his honour.
The remains of the late Ltd. General John Mutwa, will be interred
on a date and place to be agreed to by the family of the deceased, in
the Zambezi Region. President Geingob has directed that a period of
national mourning be observed in honour of the late Ltd General John
Mutwa, during which all flags in Namibia will be flown at half-mast with
effect from Friday, 18 June to Sunday, 20 June 2021. This period of
mourning shall run concurrently with the observance of the national
mourning period in honour of late Founding President Kenneth Kaunda
of Zambia.
President Hage G. Geingob extends sincere condolences to the
wife, Colonel Selma Mutwa, the children and entire family, including
Comrades and friends of this outstanding freedom fighter who has
served the country from a tender age on the frontlines of the Liberation
Struggle and in the Namibia Defense Force (NDF) in post-independent
Namibia, where he ultimately rose to the rank of Chief of the NDF.
Robert Maseka
mrobert@namibiadailynews.info