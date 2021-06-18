PRESIDENT HAGE G. GEINGOB CONFERS THE HONOUR OF NATIONAL HERO AND STATE FUNERAL FOR LATE LIEUTENANT GENERAL (RETIRED) JOHN SINVULA MUTWA AND DIRECTS THREE (3) DAY NATIONAL MOURNING PERIOD IN HIS HONOUR.

WINDHOEK, June 18–Under the powers vested in the President by Article 32 (3) (h) of the Namibian Constitution, read together with section 3 (1) of the

Conferment of National Honours Act, 2012 (Act No. 11 of 2012), His

Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob confers on the late Lieutenant General

(Retired) John Sinvula Mutwa (born 23 September 1960 and died 17

June 2021), the honour of a National Hero and directs that a State

Funeral be held in his honour.

The remains of the late Ltd. General John Mutwa, will be interred

on a date and place to be agreed to by the family of the deceased, in

the Zambezi Region. President Geingob has directed that a period of

national mourning be observed in honour of the late Ltd General John

Mutwa, during which all flags in Namibia will be flown at half-mast with

effect from Friday, 18 June to Sunday, 20 June 2021. This period of

mourning shall run concurrently with the observance of the national

mourning period in honour of late Founding President Kenneth Kaunda

of Zambia.

President Hage G. Geingob extends sincere condolences to the

wife, Colonel Selma Mutwa, the children and entire family, including

Comrades and friends of this outstanding freedom fighter who has

served the country from a tender age on the frontlines of the Liberation

Struggle and in the Namibia Defense Force (NDF) in post-independent

Namibia, where he ultimately rose to the rank of Chief of the NDF.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info