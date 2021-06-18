PRESIDENT HAGE G. GEINGOB CONFERS THE HONOUR OF A STATE FUNERAL ON LATE ADVOCATE VEKUII REINHARD RUKORO, OMBARA OTJITAMBI JO VAHERERO.
WINDHOEK, June 18–Under the powers vested in the President by Article 32 (3)(h) of the Namibian Constitution, read together with section 3(1) of the
Conferment of National Honours Act, 2012 (Act No. 11 of 2012), His
Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob confers on the late Adv. Vekuii Reinhard
Rukoro (born 11 November 1954 and died on 18 June 2021), the honour
of a State Funeral.
The remains of the late Adv. Vekuii Reinhard Rukoro will be
interred on a date and place to be agreed to in consultation with the
family of the deceased.
President Hage G. Geingob extends deepest sympathies to the
bereaved wife, Mrs. Dinah Jorokee Rukoro, the children, entire family,
Ovaherero Traditional Authority, the Ovaherero people and the nation at
large, on the loss of Ombara Otjitambi Rukoro. Adv. Rukoro was a
sentinel leader who predicated his life to the Cause of justice for the
Ovaherero people. His death is a great loss at this watershed moment in
our country’s history.
May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.
Robert Maseka
mrobert@namibiadailynews.info