PRESIDENT HAGE G. GEINGOB CONFERS THE HONOUR OF A STATE FUNERAL ON LATE ADVOCATE VEKUII REINHARD RUKORO, OMBARA OTJITAMBI JO VAHERERO.

WINDHOEK, June 18–Under the powers vested in the President by Article 32 (3)(h) of the Namibian Constitution, read together with section 3(1) of the

Conferment of National Honours Act, 2012 (Act No. 11 of 2012), His

Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob confers on the late Adv. Vekuii Reinhard

Rukoro (born 11 November 1954 and died on 18 June 2021), the honour

of a State Funeral.

The remains of the late Adv. Vekuii Reinhard Rukoro will be

interred on a date and place to be agreed to in consultation with the

family of the deceased.

President Hage G. Geingob extends deepest sympathies to the

bereaved wife, Mrs. Dinah Jorokee Rukoro, the children, entire family,

Ovaherero Traditional Authority, the Ovaherero people and the nation at

large, on the loss of Ombara Otjitambi Rukoro. Adv. Rukoro was a

sentinel leader who predicated his life to the Cause of justice for the

Ovaherero people. His death is a great loss at this watershed moment in

our country’s history.

May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info