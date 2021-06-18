PRESIDENT HAGE G. GEINGOB DECLARES SEVEN (7) DAYS OF NATIONAL MOURNING IN HONOUR OF THE LATE FOUNDING PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMIBIA, HIS EXCELLENCY KENNETH DAVID KAUNDA.

WINDHOEK, June 18 – – His Excellency President Geingob has learned with sadness of the passing on of His Excellency President Kenneth David Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia, on Thursday 17 June 2021, in Lusaka, at the age of 97.

An outspoken critic of apartheid, President Kaunda or KK, as he

was affectionately known, was a generous, affable and resolute Pan-

Africanist who believed that Zambia’s freedom was meaningless if her

neighbours were not liberated. KK will always be remembered for his

principled and unwavering support to liberation movements in Southern

Africa, as the leader of one of the Frontline States. It was in this context

that Lusaka became home to the liberation movements and to President

Geingob for fourteen years, while in exile.

In honour of this extraordinary liberator and Founding Father of

Zambia, the Namibian Nation at large is called upon to observe a seven

(7) day period of National Mourning, effective 19 June 2021 to 25 June

2021. The National Flag shall be hoisted at Half Mast, during this period

of mourning.

On behalf of the People and the Government of the Republic of

Namibia, President Geingob extends sincere condolences to the family of

the late President Kenneth ‘KK’ Kaunda and the fraternal People of the

Republic of Zambia.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info