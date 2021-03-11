President Geingob confers State Funeral on the late Dr. Jarimbovandu.

Windhoek, Mar – – In terms of Sub-Article (8) of Article 32 of the Namibian Constitution, and under the powers

vested in the President by Sub- Article (3)(h) of that Article read with section 3(1) of the Conferment of National Honours Act, 2012 (Act No. 11 of 2012), President Geingob has confered the honour of an Official Funeral on the late Mr. Jarimbovandu Alexander Theophelus

Kaputu, born 9 March 1952 and died on Tuesday, 9 March 2021.

The President directs that an Official Funeral be held in his honour.

