7 billion NAD needed to effectively address the housing shortage in Windhoek

WINDHOEK, March 7 — The City of Windhoek needs at least N$7 billion to effectively address the housing shortage in Windhoek. This was revealed by the Strategic Executive for Housing, Property Management, and Human Settlement, Faniel Maanda, during a broad presentation to a visiting delegation from the City of Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday.

Maanda highlighted that the housing situation in Windhoek is primarily driven by urban migration, as people relocate in search of economic opportunities in the country’s only city. He noted that Windhoek’s population is growing at an annual rate of 3.1%, with informal settlements experiencing a significantly higher growth rate of 6.1%. At this pace, the city’s population is projected to double within 21 years.

To mitigate this challenge, the City of Windhoek is implementing various policy interventions and housing initiatives, including the Informal Settlement Upgrading Project and the Council Affordable Housing Programme.

The delegation, led by City Manager Lungelo Mbandazayo, is in Windhoek for a five-day familiarization visit.

Following the presentation, Mbandazayo urged the City to address the informal settlements promptly, citing Cape Town’s experience where some individuals have illegally occupied public parks, and others have even begun invading cemeteries.

The delegation finished off the day with a site visit to some of the houses constructed under the Informal Settlement Upgrading Project in Freedomland.

Report: WaDisho

Photo: Contributed