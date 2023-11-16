Namibia launches online fraud alert system for transparency in energy sector

WINDHOEK, Nov. 16 — Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy on Wednesday launched an online fraud alert system to enhance transparency, integrity, and ethical conduct within the mining and energy sectors, aiming to strengthen accountability and safeguard valuable national resources.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy Kornelia Shilunga said the online fraud alert system is introduced as a pivotal tool aligned with the government’s innovation strategy.

The system enables seamless reporting of illicit activities, unethical behavior, and fraudulent practices, providing a means to uncover and prevent misconduct, she said, adding that it offers a platform for individuals, including employees, contractors, and the public, to report suspicious activities with the assurance of anonymity and confidentiality.

“This system serves as a critical tool to uncover wrongdoings, prevent future misconduct, and protect the valuable resources of our nation,” she said.

Mining is the leading economic sector in Namibia, accounting for about 10 percent of the country’s gross domestic product annually. (Xinhua)