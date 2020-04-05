Presidency refutes Conflict of Interest claims.



Windhoek, April 05-Presidency has dismissed messages on social media linking the President and First Lady to the distribution of the Emergency Package announced by Government.

According to the Statement from the President and the First Lady, some messages on social media are alleging that “MobiPay, a company owned by Friends of President Geingob was reportedly chosen to distribute emergency COVID-19 funds”. This message was posted following the announcement of the N$8.1 billion Emergency Package by Government to assist with COVID-19.

“This message is meant at misinforming the nation, and was crafted and posted by people who are on an unending but failed crusade to tarnish the name of President Geingob and the First Lady”, the statement read.

The Presidency furhter reiterated that “it has put in place a Task Force to deal with all logistical arrangements related to COVID-19, and in line with President Geingob’s call for transparency and zero tolerance for corruption, and to assure taxpayers that the funds earmarked for COVID-19 will be used for the intended purposes, the Task Force has measures in place within its governance structure to ensure accountability”.

The Presidency called upon the nation to unite and not to be distracted in their quest to defeating the deadly Coronavirus.

Joseph Tobias

joseph@namibiadailynews.info