(Special for CAFS) Africa urged to develop capacity of manufacturing vaccines

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 — Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said African countries have to develop the capacity to produce vaccines, while addressing the Fourth Ordinary Session of the Fifth Parliament of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) on Monday.

He said the COVID-19 has taught Africans to work together to boost the capacity to succeed.

Akufo-Addo called for the utilization of the African talent to integrate the continent and improve intra-Africa trade in line with African Continental Free Trade Area.

The African parliamentarians are meeting face-to-face for the first time after 18 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They would discuss many issues affecting the African continent and elect PAP new office-bearers. (Xinhua)