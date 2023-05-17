Prembly and NAMFISA Join Forces to Foster Fintech Innovation in Namibia

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, May 17 — Namibia, with its high literacy rate of 91% and a significant economically active population of 71.2%, offers immense potential for technological innovation and development. Recognizing this, Prembly, a leading provider of compliance and digital security infrastructure in Africa, has joined forces with the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) for the eagerly awaited launch of the NAMFISA Regulatory Sandbox’s Fintech Square.

The partnership aims to identify opportunities, foster collaboration, and drive innovation in building a digital identity framework for the country, thereby propelling its digital economy forward.

The innovative event, titled Fintech: The Africa Experience, focuses on presenting pioneering innovations while mitigating risks emerging from the financial services industry. Prembly’s co-founder and COO, Niyi Adegboye, highlights that this collaboration underscores the company’s commitment to enabling innovation and promoting secure digital economies in Africa.

“We are excited to partner with NAMFISA and contribute to developing a digital identity framework for Namibia. This partnership further demonstrates our vision to strengthen innovation and inclusion in Africa, and we are committed to leveraging our expertise and resources to drive this mission forward,” says Adegboye.

With its extensive experience working with governments and regulatory bodies across over 40 African countries, Prembly has established itself as a leading provider of identity verification, compliance, and online security solutions in emerging markets. Through tailored solutions, the company has advised on policy formulation, compliance, and security needs in various sectors.

By leveraging Prembly’s expertise in digital identity solutions, NAMFISA aims to create an inclusive and interoperable comprehensive system that supports innovation while meeting regulatory compliance requirements.

The Rise of Prembly in the Digital Security Landscape

The fintech industry in Africa has experienced remarkable growth over the past eight years, as businesses rapidly embrace new technologies and transition to digital platforms. To fully capitalize on this dynamic market, addressing market restrictions and providing solutions that enhance digital identity systems is crucial.

Since its launch in 2020, Prembly has been instrumental in powering the infrastructure that builds trust online between businesses and their customers. The company’s mission is to make the internet a safe space for everyone, serving brands across various industries, not just fintech.

The collaboration with NAMFISA signifies Prembly’s dedication to developing a robust global digital security infrastructure that can strengthen economies and provide a secure environment for investment.

Namibia’s ranking of 91 out of 100 nations worldwide in the Startup Ecosystem Index, with a score of 0.4 points according to StartupBlink, highlights the country’s potential for growth and innovation.

Kenneth Matomola, CEO of NAMFISA, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing its alignment with the organization’s mission to regulate and supervise Namibia’s fintech sector while fostering innovation, financial inclusion, and stability.

“The partnership with Prembly brings expertise in compliance and digital security to the table. We are most grateful to have received their support, which aligns with NAMFISA’s mission,” said Matomola.

As Namibia embraces digital transformation, the collaboration between Prembly and NAMFISA paves the way for exciting advancements in fintech and digital identity systems. By fostering innovation and creating a secure ecosystem, Namibia aims to position itself as a leader in Africa’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. – Namibia Daily News