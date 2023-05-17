Burundi-Born Ex-Policeman Aims to Break Barriers as Greece’s First Black MP

Athens, May 17 — In a historic bid to shatter barriers and challenge the status quo, Spiros Richard Hagabimana, a former Burundian policeman, is vying to become Greece’s first black Member of Parliament. His candidacy marks a significant milestone in a country where migrants and individuals from diverse backgrounds rarely hold public office.

Running as a candidate in the southeastern Piraeus II electoral district, representing the conservative New Democracy party, Hagabimana seeks to make a lasting impact in the upcoming elections on May 21st.

“Piraeus is the place where I studied, learned my first Greek words, worked, and live. Through this area, I learned to love Greece,” reads one of Hagabimana’s campaign posters, which he proudly shared on Twitter.

At 54 years old, Hagabimana has had a remarkable journey that has shaped his aspirations. He recounted to the Reuters news agency his experience as a police officer in Burundi, where he was imprisoned in 2015 for refusing to open fire on anti-government protesters. With the assistance of Greek authorities, he was eventually released from jail and returned to Athens in 2016.

Hagabimana’s relationship with Greece dates back to 1991 when he first arrived on a scholarship to study at the Naval Academy. However, due to a military coup in Burundi, he was compelled to seek asylum in Greece. Despite the challenges he faced, Hagabimana persevered and was granted Greek citizenship in 2005. In that same year, he courageously returned to Burundi to participate in peacekeeping efforts under the United Nations.

While his candidacy undoubtedly highlights his status as a trailblazer, Hagabimana emphasizes that the colour of his skin should not be the sole focus of the upcoming elections. He wishes to be evaluated based on his qualifications, experience, and commitment to serving his constituents.

Hagabimana’s historic campaign is not only significant for Greece but also sends a powerful message about the importance of diversity and representation in politics. By breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes, he paves the way for future generations of individuals from diverse backgrounds to participate actively in shaping the country’s political landscape.

As the election approaches, the eyes of both the local and international community will be on Hagabimana, eager to witness the outcome of his groundbreaking candidacy. Regardless of the result, his bold campaign serves as a catalyst for conversations about inclusion, diversity, and equal representation in Greece and beyond.

Source: BBC News