Unleash Your Adventurous Spirit with the Jeep Grand Cherokee

Pretoria, May 17 – Jeep has long been synonymous with off-road adventures, and the latest iteration of the Grand Cherokee continues to uphold that reputation while offering luxury and style. The launch of the five-seater Grand Cherokee Limited, Overland, and Summit Reserve models in South Africa demonstrates Jeep’s commitment to providing a premium driving experience.

As the fifth generation of the Grand Cherokee, this iconic SUV has amassed over seven million sales since its introduction in 1992. Building on the success of the seven-seater Grand Cherokee L, the new five-seater variant offers a more compact size, making it ideal for traversing rough terrains with its improved departure and break-over angles.

The Grand Cherokee boasts a striking exterior design, featuring Jeep’s signature seven-slot grille with active grille shutters, a tapered and lowered roofline, and an impressive front end that demands attention on the road. The vehicle’s construction is based on a unibody design, providing a solid and reliable foundation.

Step inside, and you’ll be greeted by a luxurious interior adorned with handcrafted materials and soft-touch surfaces. The front seats are 16-way adjustable, heated, and cooled, offering exceptional comfort for long journeys. The digital cockpit showcases a 10.1-inch digital cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, with the Overland version even offering an optional 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display. Adding to the immersive experience is the exclusive McIntosh sound system with 19 custom-designed speakers.

Under the hood, the Grand Cherokee is powered by the tried and tested 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine, delivering 210kW of power and 344Nm of torque. Paired with a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, the Grand Cherokee offers smooth and responsive performance. Notably, the vehicle features a front axle disconnect, which intelligently switches between two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, enhancing fuel efficiency when four-wheel drive isn’t necessary.

During a test drive on the N1, the Grand Cherokee showcased its efficiency, achieving an average fuel consumption of 9.6l/100km with adaptive cruise control set at 120km/h. Its towing capacity of 2,812kg further adds to its versatility and practicality.

On-road and off-road, the Grand Cherokee impresses with its driving dynamics. The Quadra-Lift air suspension system, coupled with electronic semi-active damping, ensures a smooth and stable ride, effortlessly absorbing road imperfections. While the Grand Cherokee is not as rugged as its Wrangler sibling, it doesn’t shy away from off-road challenges. Equipped with the Quadra-Trac II 4×4 system, an active transfer case, a Selec-Terrain traction management system, and air suspension, it offers exceptional ground clearance and wading depth, allowing it to conquer demanding terrains.

During a technical course that included river crossings, steep rocky ascents, and descents, the Grand Cherokee proved its capability, even with road-biased tires. With five available driving modes, including Mud/Sand and Rock, drivers can adapt to various conditions, ensuring optimal performance and control.

As for its comfort on paved roads, the Grand Cherokee excels, making it an ideal vehicle for road trips and long journeys. Its luxurious interior, combined with its exceptional off-road capabilities, makes it the perfect companion for exploring the great outdoors and venturing into hard-to-reach destinations.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and a five-year/100,000km warranty, providing peace of mind to owners.

Pricing for the Jeep Grand Cherokee starts at R1,329,900 for the Limited 3.6L 4×4 auto, followed by the Overland 3.6L 4×4 auto at R1,539,900, and the Summit Reserve 3.6L 4×4 auto at R1,735,900. With its blend of luxury, capability, and style, the Grand Cherokee offers a unique driving experience that appeals to adventure seekers and luxury enthusiasts alike.