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Qatar says U.S. wants deal with Iran amid effort to resume talks
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Qatar says U.S. wants deal with Iran amid effort to resume talks

September 21, 2026

DOHA, Sept. 20  — Qatar is working with the United States and Iran to resume talks, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said Sunday, noting that U.S. officials have indicated that Washington wants a deal.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum in New York, Al Ansari said Qatar had been exchanging ideas with Washington and Tehran over the past few weeks in an effort to restart negotiations.

“We have been working together through our mediator team with both Tehran and the United States to see if we can get it restarted again. A lot of ideas have been thrown back and forth,” Al Ansari said, adding that Qatar was trying to “bridge the gap and find the right moment to move forward.

” “We have heard statements on the record from various administration officials who have confirmed that the United States wants a deal, and the United States wants a solution to this war,” he said.

Al Ansari said any settlement should provide regional stability while establishing an international understanding to protect strategic waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz. “Open the strait, stop the war. These are the two main objectives of everything that we’re doing right now,” he added.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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