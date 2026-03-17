Israeli army kills 2 stone-throwing Palestinians in West Bank

JERUSALEM, March 17 — The Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday that it had killed two Palestinians overnight near the village of Sinjil, north of Ramallah in the West Bank.

The Israeli army said its snipers identified three Palestinians who were throwing stones at Israeli vehicles on a main road and opened fire, killing two of them.

Palestine’s official news agency WAFA reported that a 17-year-old Palestinian minor, identified as Salim Sami Salim Fuqaha, was killed in the incident by Israeli gunfire. It added that another Palestinian was moderately injured.

The West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, is home to more than 500,000 Israeli settlers and about 3.4 million Palestinians.

Clashes between settlers and Palestinians periodically escalate into violence. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 14