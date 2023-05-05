Police hunt for suspect in Omusati baby murder case

By Staff Reporter

OUTAPI, May 5 — Namibian police are still searching for a woman who allegedly murdered her newborn baby boy and left his body at a dumping site last Saturday. The body was discovered by a woman collecting empty tins in the Ogongo settlement. Although no one has come forward with information regarding the incident, the police continue their search for the suspect.

According to Registered Psychological Counsellor Diemut Amushila, the woman may be suffering from Postpartum Psychosis (PPP), a rare mental condition that affects one in 500 mothers after giving birth. PPP is characterized by symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions, which distort a person’s sense of reality and their understanding of the world around them. Other common symptoms include rapid mood swings, depersonalization, and thoughts of self-harm or harming their newborn.

Amushila stated that PPP disrupts one’s ability to differentiate between reality and imagination, leading to irrational judgments that may cause harm to oneself or others. Although PPP is treatable with professional help, it can cause severe damage if left untreated.

Veronica Theron, who works with the office of First Lady Monica Geingos, explained that a lack of sexual education and knowledge could be one of the reasons for baby dumping. Theron pointed out that baby dumping is caused by various factors such as poverty, unsafe sex, unplanned pregnancies, lack of psychological and psychosocial support, and the misuse of alcohol and drugs. She suggested that raising awareness about sexual reproductive health and rights, legalizing abortions, and educating the public about alternatives such as adoption, foster care, and institutional care could help combat baby dumping and abortions. – Namibia Daily News