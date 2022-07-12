Trending Now
Home NationalCrime Police seek suspected drug dealer
Police seek suspected drug dealer
Crime

Police seek suspected drug dealer

July 12, 2022

Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, July 12 – Namibian Police are seeking the assistance of members of the public in tracing the whereabouts of a woman suspected of dealing in heroin and recruiting people as drug mules.

The accused, Tjikalepo Rainhard Niiye, is originally from Opuwo in the Kunene region. She is 1,5 metres tall with brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a cannabis plant on her left leg, a star tattoo on her upper right arm, and a tattoo of a spider web on her lower right arm.

Efforts to trace Niiye have not been successful, and the police are calling on any person with information on her whereabouts to contact Constable Petrus at 081 298 0900 or report to the nearest police station.

Post Views: 52
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Hanse-Himarwa awaits sentencing after High Court finds her...

July 9, 2019

Koës couple murder case postponed to November

August 28, 2018

Woman allegedly raped and killed by ex-boyfriend at...

April 24, 2018

Gochas murder case postponed to October

August 16, 2018

NIMT director, deputy gunned down

April 15, 2019

Teenager dies in knife attack at Grünau

September 2, 2018

Woman arrested after allegedly dumping baby

July 23, 2018

Police Arrest Man on Arson Charges Following Argument...

January 30, 2022

Gawaxab found guilty of stabbing woman to death

September 20, 2018

Sixteen motorists in court on drunk driving charges

October 1, 2018