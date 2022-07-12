Police seek suspected drug dealer

Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, July 12 – Namibian Police are seeking the assistance of members of the public in tracing the whereabouts of a woman suspected of dealing in heroin and recruiting people as drug mules.

The accused, Tjikalepo Rainhard Niiye, is originally from Opuwo in the Kunene region. She is 1,5 metres tall with brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a cannabis plant on her left leg, a star tattoo on her upper right arm, and a tattoo of a spider web on her lower right arm.

Efforts to trace Niiye have not been successful, and the police are calling on any person with information on her whereabouts to contact Constable Petrus at 081 298 0900 or report to the nearest police station.