Man stabs his ex-girlfriend at Uis

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, May 29 – A 30-year-old Namibian man was arrested on Saturday after stabbing his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend multiple times with some sort of blade-like instrument at Uis.

It is alleged that the drama started early at about 06h00 at Uis location when the suspect (ex-boyfriend) allegedly grabbed the victim by her hair and cut her twice on the neck as well as on her both hands with a sharp object.

In a report issued by Police Inspector Ileni Shapumba, the victim was left with two open wounds and she suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the fight is not mentioned and cases of domestic violence and attempted murder were filed. – Namibia Daily News