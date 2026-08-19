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Russia, Ukraine swap 103 prisoners of war each

August 19, 2026

MOSCOW/KIEV, Aug. 19– Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday completed a swap of 103 prisoners of war each, both sides confirmed.

The returned Ukrainian soldiers included troops from the Armed Forces, the State Border Service, and the National Guard, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a social media post.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the Russian service members freed from captivity are now in Belarus. After receiving necessary psychological and medical assistance, they will be transported to Russia for further treatment and rehabilitation. It further said that the United Arab Emirates had provided humanitarian mediation in the repatriation of Russian service members from captivity.

Separately, the ministry said on the same day that Russian forces had seized the settlement of Vodyanskoye in the Donbas region and intercepted 965 drones, 11 guided aerial bombs and five HIMARS rockets. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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