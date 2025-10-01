Greek workers stage nationwide strike over draft labor bill

ATHENS, Oct. 1 — Tens of thousands of workers across Greece staged a 24-hour nationwide strike on Wednesday, disrupting transport and public services in protest against a draft labor bill.

The strike was organized by Greece’s two largest unions, the General Confederation of Greek Workers and the Civil Servants’Confederation.

Demonstrators demanded the withdrawal of measures regulating working hours, restoration of collective bargaining rights, and shorter workweeks.

Public employees, teachers, hospital staff, and port workers joined the walkout. Ferry services were suspended nationwide, while buses and metro operated on limited schedules.

Flights, however, were unaffected after a court ruled the air traffic controllers’strike illegal. Union leaders said working rights are “non-negotiable,” urging the government to engage in dialogue with social partners.

Opposition leaders also attended rallies, voicing support for workers’demands. The draft labor bill, released in July 2025, would extend working hours, introduce flexible contracts, and implement a digital work card.

Public consultation on the proposal ended on Sept. 19. The government says the reform aims to modernize the labor market and align regulations with European standards. (Xinhua)

