King is Bank Windhoek’s new Credit Executive

WINDHOEK, Nov. 30 — On Tuesday, 30 November 2021, Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans, announced Eddie King’s appointment as the Bank’s Executive Officer of Credit, effective 1 November 2021.

King has over ten years of experience in credit risk, policy and has held various positions in Bank Windhoek and was promoted to Head: Corporate Credit in 2017, where he managed the Bank’s larger credit portfolio.

Hans said that King would primarily drive the Bank’s credit process ensuring a high-quality, low-risk loan portfolio in line with the Bank’s strategy.







King holds BSc, Honours, and Master’s Degrees in business mathematics from the North-West University and completed his Master’s Degree Research Study in the United Kingdom at Barclays Bank. In 2014, he finalized his professional qualification as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Senior Management Development Programme through the University of Stellenbosch Business School in 2019. He is currently studying for an Executive Master’s in Business Administration Degree at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business. – Staff Reporter