Trending Now
Home NationalBusiness King is Bank Windhoek’s new Credit Executive
King is Bank Windhoek’s new Credit Executive
Business

King is Bank Windhoek’s new Credit Executive

November 30, 2021

WINDHOEK, Nov. 30  —  On Tuesday, 30 November 2021, Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans, announced Eddie King’s appointment as the Bank’s Executive Officer of Credit, effective 1 November 2021.

King has over ten years of experience in credit risk, policy and has held various positions in Bank Windhoek and was promoted to Head: Corporate Credit in 2017, where he managed the Bank’s larger credit portfolio.

Hans said that King would primarily drive the Bank’s credit process ensuring a high-quality, low-risk loan portfolio in line with the Bank’s strategy.



King holds BSc, Honours, and Master’s Degrees in business mathematics from the North-West University and completed his Master’s Degree Research Study in the United Kingdom at Barclays Bank. In 2014, he finalized his professional qualification as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Senior Management Development Programme through the University of Stellenbosch Business School in 2019. He is currently studying for an Executive Master’s in Business Administration Degree at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business.  – Staff Reporter

Post Views: 53
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Health inspectors dispose of expired goods from business...

February 15, 2021

DL Group Kenya

June 9, 2021

Educating SMEs on navigating through recession

August 29, 2017

Diversify your investments for the best returns

September 28, 2017

Ethiopia inks deal to boost coffee export to...

April 23, 2019

Sea transport most frequently used for exports: NSA

March 22, 2018

Windhoek West SMEs receive equipment from constituency office

April 18, 2018

U.S. pipeline remains offline after cyber attack

May 10, 2021

Small business owners lose goods in Otjiwarongo SME...

April 2, 2018

Ban on plastic bags to prompt new business...

February 12, 2019