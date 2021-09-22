Trending Now
Home World UN calls on Libyan parliament to focus on preparations for elections
UN calls on Libyan parliament to focus on preparations for elections
World

UN calls on Libyan parliament to focus on preparations for elections

written by Paulina Meke September 22, 2021

TRIPOLI, Sept. 22 — The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Tuesday called on the Libyan House of Representatives (parliament) to focus on preparations for the upcoming elections.
The UNSMIL “has received, with concerns, reports that the House of Representatives (HoR) has passed a no-confidence motion against the Government of National Unity (GNU),” UNSMIL said in a statement.
The UN mission “expects that the efforts of the HoR would focus on finalizing the parliamentary elections law and that the leadership of the HoR would advance efforts to build broad consensus on the emerging electoral legislative framework,” the statement said.
The UNSMIL urged the parliament to complete the work on the parliamentary elections law the next week.
The parliament on Tuesday announced withdrawal of confidence from the GNU and keeping it as a caretaker government.
“The mission confirms that the current GNU remains the legitimate government up until it is replaced by another government through a regular process, following the elections. Its focus remains bringing the country towards the parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec. 24, 2021 and providing the necessary services to the people,” the mission said.
On Sept. 8, the parliament held a session to question Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah over financial and administrative violations, which Dbeibah denied as his government’s budget wasn’t approved by the parliament.
Dbeibah on Tuesday called on his supporters to protest against the parliament, adding that he would hold honest and free elections later this year.
The GNU was selected by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in February, ending years of political division in the country.
Libya is expected to hold general elections in December as approved by the LPDF. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 17
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN appeals to South Sudan leaders to stop...

September 7, 2021

Chinese embassy in Brazil refutes U.S. embassy spokesperson’s...

August 8, 2021

COVID-19 disproportionately affects U.S. people of color: poll

August 2, 2021

UN chief appoints Christian Ritscher of Germany as...

September 7, 2021

Iranian president says nuke talks should end U.S....

September 5, 2021

There’s no way out for politicizing origins tracing...

September 3, 2021

WHO calls for action to increase COVID-19 vaccination...

August 30, 2021

Chelsea confirm return of Lukaku for club record...

August 13, 2021

UN chief calls for solidarity, unity to honor...

July 18, 2021

Journalist sues U.S. Congress for surveillance footage, other...

August 19, 2021