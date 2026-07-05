Toxic smoke blankets Greece’s second-largest city after wildfire sparks factory fire

ATHENS, July 5 — Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, was blanketed by toxic smoke on Sunday after a wildfire set two factories ablaze on its outskirts, the Greek Fire Service said.

Firefighters continued battling flames inside a recycling plant on Sunday, while a thick cloud of toxic smoke stretched for approximately 20 kilometers, according to Greece’s national broadcaster ERT.

Around 160 firefighters, assisted by volunteers, two water-dropping aircraft and two helicopters, remained engaged in firefighting operations, the Fire Service said.

Five firefighters were hospitalized, mainly suffering from breathing difficulties caused by smoke inhalation. Authorities urged residents to stay indoors, keep their windows closed and avoid unnecessary travel, especially children, older people and those with respiratory conditions.

Police arrested a 76-year-old man in connection with the fire, saying he admitted that sparks from his vehicle ignited dry vegetation while he was performing dangerous maneuvers. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 8