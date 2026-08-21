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Russia holds missile drills near disputed islands
International

Russia holds missile drills near disputed islands

August 21, 2026

VLADIVOSTOK/TOKYO, Aug. 21 — The Russian Pacific Fleet conducted missile launch drills against simulated enemy ships in waters near the Southern Kuril Islands, known as the Northern Territories in Japan, with all targets successfully hit, the fleet reported Thursday.

The crew of the cruiser Varyag launched Vulkan anti-ship missiles, while the nuclear-powered submarine Omsk fired Granit cruise missiles. Simultaneously, a Bastion coastal defense missile system fired an Oniks anti-ship missile, the fleet said on social media.

Russia did not specify the timing of the drills.

On Thursday, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters during a trip to Oman that Japan “cannot tolerate moves to strengthen military power” on the islands because they go against his country’s stance. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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