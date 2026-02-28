Main U.S. military bases in the Middle East

BEIJING, Feb. 28 — The United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on Saturday. Iran has also launched multiple waves of missile attacks targeting U.S. military bases across the Middle East.

The following is the location distribution of major U.S. military bases in the Middle East. Qatar: Al-Udeid Air Base, located near Doha, the capital of Qatar, is the biggest U.S. base in the Middle East.

It serves as the forward headquarters of the U.S. Central Command, with about 10,000 troops stationed. In 2025, Israel and the United States launched military strikes against Iran, and Iran fired missiles at the base in retaliation.

Bahrain: Bahrain is home to the command of the U.S. Fifth Fleet, responsible for operations in the Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. Saudi Arabia: Prince Sultan Air Base is the main U.S. base in Saudi Arabia, located about 100 km southeast of Riyadh, the capital of the country.

The White House said that more than 2,300 U.S. troops were stationed in the country as of 2024 to assist Saudi air defense and anti-missile operations and provide support for U.S. warplanes to perform their missions.

The UAE: Al Dhafra Air Base is located south of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE. According to the U.S. Central Command, the base supports the U.S. Air Force in carrying out combat, reconnaissance and other tasks in the area.

Iraq: Ayn al-Asad Airbase is located in the western Anbar province, and Harir Air Base is located in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. In January 2026, the Iraqi Defense Ministry said the Iraqi army had taken full control of Ayn al-Asad Airbase, the country’s second-largest military airbase.

Jordan: Muwaffaq Salti Air Base is located about 100 km northeast of Amman, the capital of Jordan, and is home to the 332nd Expeditionary Wing. Kuwait: Camp Arifjan, located south of Kuwait City, the capital of Kuwait, serves as the forward headquarters of the U.S. Central Army.

Türkiye: The United States and other North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members have troops stationed at Incirlik Air Force Base in Türkiye.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

