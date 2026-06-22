China Calls for Stronger Global Cooperation in New Governance Initiative

BEIJING, June.22 – China has called for greater international cooperation and a stronger role for the United Nations as part of a new Global Governance Initiative aimed at addressing some of the world’s biggest challenges.

The initiative, introduced by Chinese President Xi Jinping and outlined in a recently released government white paper, comes at a time when many countries are facing growing economic pressures, armed conflicts, climate change, food insecurity, and rapid technological changes.

China says the world is at an important turning point and that countries need to work together rather than pursue policies that create division and confrontation. According to the white paper, increasing geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, and protectionist policies are making it harder for nations to solve global problems collectively.

The Global Governance Initiative is built on five main principles: equality among nations, respect for international law, support for multilateral cooperation, putting people first, and taking practical action to solve problems.

Chinese leaders argue that all countries, regardless of their size or level of development, should have an equal voice in global affairs. The document stresses that no nation should dominate international decision-making and that the interests of developing countries must be better represented.

A key message of the initiative is the need to strengthen the role of the United Nations. China believes the UN remains the most important platform for addressing international challenges and maintaining peace and stability. The white paper warns that weakening multilateral institutions could make global problems even more difficult to solve.

The document also highlights the growing importance of the Global South, which includes many countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. China notes that these countries now contribute significantly to global economic growth and should have a greater role in shaping international policies and institutions.

China says it has already gained support for the initiative from nearly 160 countries and international organizations. More than 60 countries have reportedly joined the Group of Friends of Global Governance.

The white paper also outlines China’s contributions to international development and cooperation. These include participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions, support for infrastructure and trade projects through the Belt and Road Initiative, climate action programmes, healthcare cooperation, and efforts to promote responsible governance of artificial intelligence.

China further emphasizes the importance of peaceful dialogue in resolving international disputes and maintaining global stability. The country says it will continue supporting diplomatic efforts to address conflicts and promote development.

As the world marks 80 years since the founding of the United Nations, China says the Global Governance Initiative offers a path toward a fairer and more balanced international system. The initiative forms part of Beijing’s broader vision of building what it calls a “shared future for humanity” through cooperation, mutual respect, and common development.

For developing countries, particularly in Africa, the proposal presents an opportunity for stronger representation in global decision-making and a greater role in shaping the future of international cooperation. Namibia Daily News

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