Pele talks to fans on his social media page
Pele to spend Christmas in hospital

December 22, 2022

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec. 21 — Brazilian football legend Pele will spend the festive season in hospital as he fights advancing cancer, doctors and his family confirmed.
The 82-year-old was admitted to Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital late last month to treat a respiratory infection and reassess chemotherapy.
“[Pele] presents cancer disease progression and requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions,” Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital said.
Pele is the only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970.
In recent years, he has faced a series of health issues, including problems related to his spine, hip, knee and kidneys. Last year, the former Santos and New York Cosmos star underwent surgery to remove a tumor in his colon.
“Our Christmas at home has been suspended,” said Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, on Instagram.
“We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us.”
Pele has posted regular messages on social media in recent weeks to update fans on his health. (Xinhua)

