Pakistan vaccinates over 33 mln children in nationwide measles-rubella campaign
Pakistan vaccinates over 33 mln children in nationwide measles-rubella campaign

December 1, 2025

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 1 — Pakistan has vaccinated more than 33 million children in its nationwide measles-rubella (MR) and oral polio vaccine (OPV) campaign, achieving over 95 percent MR coverage, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Monday.

The drive, led by the Federal Directorate of Immunization, was carried out across all provinces and regions.

Health teams reached remote and high-risk communities through school-based vaccination, community outreach and door-to-door social mobilization.

Officials said the results reflect strengthened coordination across national, provincial and district levels, with most provinces surpassing MR targets and OPV uptake remaining consistently high.

More than 284,000 vaccination sessions were monitored during the campaign to ensure quality and adherence to standards, while reporting compliance reached 98 percent, according to the ministry.

Pakistan will conduct its final polio vaccination drive of the year from Dec. 15 to 21, targeting over 45 million children nationwide. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

