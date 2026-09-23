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Bank Windhoek Golf Day drives support for the fight against cancer
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Bank Windhoek Golf Day drives support for the fight against cancer

September 23, 2026

WINDHOEK, Sept.23 – Bank Windhoek brought corporate teams, golf enthusiasts and partners together at the Windhoek Golf Club on Friday, 18 September 2026, for a Golf Day aimed at supporting Namibians affected by cancer.

Held under the theme “Together We Echo Hope, Swing Against Cancer”, the event combined golf, fundraising and awareness. The tournament was played in a Fourball Alliance format, with teams of four players.

Kerizma Investments finished first, followed by Malligan Masters in second place and Stroke of Credit in third.

The event concluded with a dinner, prize-giving ceremony and sponsored auction, which raised more than N$100,000. The funds will support the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project and the Cancer Association of Namibia’s awareness, outreach and screening programmes, patient assistance and palliative care services.

The Golf Day comes after a record year for the Cancer Apple Project, which raised N$4 million in 2026. This brings the project’s total contribution to the Cancer Association of Namibia since its launch in 2000 to N$42.4 million.

Bank Windhoek Executive Officer for Retail Banking Services, Leon Koch, said the event demonstrated the impact of collective action.

“This Golf Day is about far more than the game. It is about using partnership, generosity and a shared sense of purpose to extend awareness, care and hope to people affected by cancer across Namibia,” Koch said.

The Bank thanked its sponsors and partners for supporting the event, including Santam, which sponsored the N$100,000 hole-in-one prize, as well as EY Namibia, Capricorn Asset Management, MobiPay, Meatco and others.

Bank Windhoek said the annual Golf Day continues to bring customers, businesses and communities together while supporting cancer-related services across Namibia.

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