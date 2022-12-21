Candidate Master Moyo wins chess tourney

The 2022 Bank Windhoek Kehat Beukes Legacy Chess Tournament returned to its historical hosting site in Swakopmund after being held in Windhoek for two years due to Covid-19. The Namibia Chess Federation hosted the event from Saturday, 17, until Sunday, 18 December 2022, at the Swakopmund Municipal Training Centre.

The contest attracted local and international chess enthusiasts and players who competed for top honours over nine rounds. Each round lasted 50 minutes, and the players competed on the World Chess Federation rules over all arbitration matters. There were also foreign players, mainly from Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Many local players also made their journeys from players like Grootfontein, Ongwediva, and Windhoek.

Candidate Master Dion Moyo walked away with the big prize after scoring seven wins and two draws. Second place went to Jossy Uapingene, and in third was Goodwill Khoa. The full results are as follows:

Open Sections Winners: (Championship Section)

CM Dion Moyo Jossy Uapingene Goodwill Khoa

Women’s Section Winners:

Lutopu Khoa Tjatindi Kamutuua Lucia Namushinga

Best Youth Winners

Ditshaba Jane Sean Chembe Sibusiso Angula

Best Cadets (Under 12-year-olds)

Fidel Shekupe Tapiwanashe Katsvara Socrates Israel

The Namibia Chess Federation thanked Bank Windhoek for its continued sponsorships for this event. The Bank Windhoek Kehat Beukes Legacy Chess Tournament is the oldest in the country dating back to 1994. This year’s event was well attended and featured many National Junior Champions and the Senior National team players.