Trending Now
Home InternationalHEALTH Ugandans must show COVID-19 vaccination proof to use public transport
Ugandans must show COVID-19 vaccination proof to use public transport
Development and manufacture process of a new vaccine. Final production of filled vials of Covid-19 vaccine. Bio science 3D illustration.
HEALTH

Ugandans must show COVID-19 vaccination proof to use public transport

January 5, 2022

KAMPALA, Jan. 5 — Uganda on Wednesday said all travellers using public transport are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before being allowed to board vehicles.
Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, minister of works and transport, told reporters that operators of public service vehicles must ask for vaccination cards from travellers.
The move is a follow-up on a presidential directive that all travellers must show full proof of vaccination, the minister said.
President Yoweri Museveni made the directive on Dec. 31, when he fully opened the country’s economy after some sectors had been closed for months due to the pandemic, Wamala said.
Public transport has since June last year been operating at 50 per cent passenger capacity.
Wamala said the operators of public transport must also be fully vaccinated.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 71
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

More than 10,000 new Omicron cases confirmed in...

December 18, 2021

Rwanda excels in reaching global COVID-19 vaccination target...

December 31, 2021

UK COVID alert level raised to second highest...

December 12, 2021

Zimbabwe’s main hospital crippled after hundreds of staff...

December 18, 2021

AU chairperson calls for support for vaccine, medicine...

December 13, 2021

Omicron variant detected in California’s wastewater before WHO...

December 10, 2021

Omicron spreads but severe cases remain low in...

December 10, 2021

Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19

December 12, 2021

Africa calls for addressing health challenges with new...

December 17, 2021

At least 37 cholera cases reported in Tanzania’s...

December 13, 2021



100% secure your website.