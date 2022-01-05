Ugandans must show COVID-19 vaccination proof to use public transport

KAMPALA, Jan. 5 — Uganda on Wednesday said all travellers using public transport are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before being allowed to board vehicles.

Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, minister of works and transport, told reporters that operators of public service vehicles must ask for vaccination cards from travellers.

The move is a follow-up on a presidential directive that all travellers must show full proof of vaccination, the minister said.

President Yoweri Museveni made the directive on Dec. 31, when he fully opened the country’s economy after some sectors had been closed for months due to the pandemic, Wamala said.

Public transport has since June last year been operating at 50 per cent passenger capacity.

Wamala said the operators of public transport must also be fully vaccinated. (Xinhua)