At least 37 cholera cases reported in Tanzania’s southern highlands

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 12 — At least 37 cases of cholera have been reported in Tanzania’s southern highlands region of Rukwa, a medical official said on Sunday.

Benjamin Chota, Nkasi district chief medical officer in the region, said the first three cases of cholera were reported at Korongwe ward dispensary in the district on Dec. 2.

“After the three cases were reported a team of medical experts collected samples from the three patients and tests showed that they suffered from cholera,” Chota told a news conference.

He said Nkasi district authorities created a makeshift site for treating cholera patients where 37 cholera patients were admitted to by Dec. 10.

“Twenty-five of the cholera patients were treated and discharged and 12 patients are still receiving treatment at the makeshift site,” said the official.

Peter Lijualikali, the Nkasi district commissioner, urged medical personnel in the district to ensure that the deadly disease was contained before it spread to other parts of the district. (Xinhua)