Trump rejects calls for int’l regulation on AI

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 22– U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States will only encourage artificial intelligence (AI) and maintain its leadership in a safe and responsible manner, rejecting international efforts to regulate AI.

The United States totally rejects any attempt to “construct a globalist scheme” to control the artificial intelligence being spoken of so much now, said Trump in delivering his speech in general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“I’m not going to stifle growth of something that will be bigger than the industrial revolution,” said Trump.

He added the United States would watch AI closely through the Department of Justice and continue to lead the world in this regard safely and responsibly.

Trump also pushed to replace the name of artificial intelligence with “super intelligence.”

Several AI industry leaders from the United States recently called for a coordinated slowdown of the development of AI technology, flagging the prospect of self-improvement and the possibility of losing control of the technology.

Earlier on Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned: “Humans are increasingly handing over power to machines — with Artificial Intelligence agents going rogue, and lethal autonomous weapons going from science fiction to military reality.”

Those countries leading the technological revolution of AI must share information on emerging safety risks, said Guterres. He called for steps to manage AI risks, including creating a multilateral AI risk management framework.

Speaking in the general debate ahead of Trump, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for regulation of Big Tech and artificial intelligence, warning against the development of technologies without rules, transparency or ethical boundaries. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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