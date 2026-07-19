Over 2 tonnes of illegal drugs seized, 2 detained in W. Afghanistan

KABUL, July 19 — The counter-narcotics police have confiscated more than two tonnes of materials for manufacturing illicit drugs in Afghanistan’s western Farah province and taken two persons into custody in the drive against illegal drugs, a statement of the provincial police office said on Sunday.

The contraband was discovered in a vehicle in Bakwa district the other day, the statement said, adding that police took into custody the vehicle along with two individuals who were attempting to take the narcotics to an unknown destination.

Both suspected drug smugglers will be handed over to the judiciary after the completion of a preliminary investigation, the statement asserted.

Police will not allow anyone to produce or traffic illegal drugs, the statement went on to say. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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