Iran says to pursue U.S. fulfillment of obligations under MoU in Switzerland talks

TEHRAN, June 21– Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Sunday the country is determined to pursue the U.S. implementation of its commitments under a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the upcoming meeting in Switzerland.

In a post on social media platform X, Baghaei said that the scheduled meeting between Iran and the United States later in the day is aimed at following up on the MoU’s implementation.

He stressed that according to the MoU, the initiation of negotiations between Iran and the United States on a final agreement is conditional upon ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, lifting U.S. naval blockade, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. issuance of waivers for Iran’s exports of crude oil, petroleum products and derivatives, and releasing Iranian frozen assets.

Without implementing those provisions, especially the one related to ending the war on all fronts, it will not be possible to enter talks on the final agreement, the spokesman stressed.

His remarks come as Iran’s negotiating team, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri Kani, is currently in Zurich, Switzerland, for talks with the U.S. delegation.

Iran, the United States and Pakistan last week announced the finalization of the MoU on ending the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon. On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities.

Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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