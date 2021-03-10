Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases near 3.98 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, March 10 -- A total of 3,976,492 COVID-19 cases have been reported on the Africa n continent as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( Africa CDC) said. Meanwhile, the death toll related to the pandemic in Africa rose to 106,114, Africa CDC said, adding that a total of 3,554,722 COVID-19 patients have recovered. South Africa , Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in Africa , the agency noted. Of the five countries, South Africa has reported 50,803 deaths, the highest death toll from COVID-19 in Africa , followed by Egypt and Morocco with 11,038 and 8,683 deaths, respectively, it added. Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong recently said that Africa n countries were facing several challenges as they were in bad need of vaccines, emphasizing the need to strictly adhere to public health precautionary measures.