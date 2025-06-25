African countries urged to invest more in climate information services

WINDHOEK, June 25 — African officials and policymakers have urged members of the African Union (AU) to invest more in weather and climate information services to be better prepared for climate shocks.

The call was made at the joint forum of the Intra-ACP (African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries) Climate Services and Related Applications Program (ClimSA) as well as the Space for Early Warning in Africa (SEWA) on Monday at Windhoek, the capital of Namibia.

Moses Vilakati, AU commissioner for agriculture, rural development, blue economy and sustainable environment, said at the event that investing in climate services has a strong cost-benefit ratio, with potential returns far outweighing the initial investment.

The commissioner said African farmers, weather organizations, scientists, and policymakers require access to climate information held by weather prediction stations worldwide, enabling them to obtain timely, reliable, and user-tailored information.

According to the commissioner, the information could be obtained from national, regional, and multilateral agencies working on weather information and data analysis. “Climate change is right at our doorstep.

There are climate resources that we urgently need, such as better satellite data services, to better protect our resources. We need to act through better and targeted strategies,” said Jonas Sheelongo, deputy executive director of Namibia‘s Transport Department at the Ministry of Works and Transport.

He noted that accelerating access to weather data strengthens national meteorological and hydrological services. This involves modernizing observation networks, empowering early warning systems, and building capacity at every level, from regional centers to rural communities.

“Africa stands at the front line of the climate crisis, but it also stands at the forefront of opportunity. Therefore, the theme of this event ‘Accelerating Access to Climate and Weather Services for Resilient African Economies and Communities’ is not just a call to action; it is a continental imperative,” he added.

Top policymakers from Africa, as well as representatives from the Southern African Development Community and the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States, have gathered in Windhoek for the forum, scheduled from Monday to Friday, to discuss measures to improve access to climate services. (Xinhua)

