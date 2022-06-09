About 12 structures as well as a church burned down in DRC at Swakopmund

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 9 June 2022 – About 12 shacks, including a church, burned down at the DRC informal settlement at Swakopmund on Thursday afternoon.

It’s believed that the fire started from a storage room in one of the affected shacks and went on to engulf several others in the neighbourhood.

The fire brigade officers managed to suppress the fire.

Although a few individuals managed to save items from their properties, others lost everything.

According to police spokesperson, Inspector Ileni Shapumba, no injuries or fatalities were recorded. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Inspector Shapuma said police were gravely concerned about the number of fire reports in the DRC informal settlement in particular.

“Details pertaining to causes of these incidents that we record almost every week remain sketchy,” she said urging communities to take extra care when handling fire-causing substances.

“With the prevailing weather conditions, we urge them not to leave a fire unattended, avoid illegal connections and make sure that all candles are set off after use.

“We also request them to provide us with any information that could be contributing to the causes of fire,” Inspector Shapumba concluded. – Namibia Daily News