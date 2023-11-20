Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity Agra’s Communal Town Showdown: Tjirare, Zemburuka, and Karipata Shine in Weaner Championship
Agra’s Communal Town Showdown: Tjirare, Zemburuka, and Karipata Shine in Weaner Championship
Community

Agra’s Communal Town Showdown: Tjirare, Zemburuka, and Karipata Shine in Weaner Championship

November 20, 2023

Staff Reporter

GOBABIS, November 20 — Wilson Tjirare, Godfried Zemburuka, and Frenfriedt Karipata emerged triumphant as the top three champions in the Agra 2023 Weaner Championship Series National Winners – Communal Towns. The final event for Communal Towns took place in Gobabis and was hosted by Agra Auctions, encompassing towns like Okakarara, Okondjatu, Aminius, and Talismanus.

Tjirare claimed victory in the Feedlot Potential category, Zemburuka secured the top spot in the Veld Potential category, and Karipata was honoured as the winner in the Heifers with Breeding Potential category.

Beyond the competitive aspect, the event also featured a training day focused on livestock management for communal farmers. The training aimed to impart correct farming methods and guide farmers on the optimal utilization of resources.

The competition maintained the highest standards of professionalism and diligence, with a panel of judges possessing extensive experience and insight. Judges included experts like Christo van Zyl, Lourens Swart, Norbert Neumann, and Danie de Lange from Feedmaster, along with Paul Klein, Herman Lintvelt, Fanie Cronje, and Flip du Plessis from Agra.

The event organizers expressed gratitude to Bank Windhoek for sponsoring the program for communal farmers. They celebrated the success of the Agra Weaner Championship Series and expressed anticipation for continued growth, excellence, and camaraderie within Namibia’s cattle industry.

Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the Agra Weaner Championship Series serves as a crucial economic stimulus for Namibia’s cattle industry. It provides producers with a unique platform to benchmark their production standards against peers, fostering valuable relationships, encouraging the consistent review and enhancement of management practices, and fortifying the overall cattle industry.

The participants in the Agra Weaner Championship Series represent a diverse spectrum of the industry, including small-scale resettlement farmers to well-established commercial farmers.

Post Views: 14
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Capricorn Foundation endorses the growth of community leaders.

February 21, 2023

RNF continues support for community recycling initiatives

June 13, 2022

Growing Informal Settlements in Namibia: The Government’s Broken...

May 6, 2023

Four dwellings burn to ashes in DRC at...

June 2, 2022

Four-year-old boy drowns in Namwater canal at Oahipanda...

June 27, 2022

Water and electricity: the struggle for Basic Needs

August 3, 2023

MTC Knockout Project Reveals More Artists & Personalities

July 14, 2020

Namibia Breaks Ground with the First Community-Led Conservation...

November 2, 2023

The City of Windhoek Celebrates “Big Help Out...

May 8, 2023

Cattle Herder Finds Human Bones in Otjombonde Farm

July 10, 2023
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.