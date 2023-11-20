Agra’s Communal Town Showdown: Tjirare, Zemburuka, and Karipata Shine in Weaner Championship

Staff Reporter

GOBABIS, November 20 — Wilson Tjirare, Godfried Zemburuka, and Frenfriedt Karipata emerged triumphant as the top three champions in the Agra 2023 Weaner Championship Series National Winners – Communal Towns. The final event for Communal Towns took place in Gobabis and was hosted by Agra Auctions, encompassing towns like Okakarara, Okondjatu, Aminius, and Talismanus.

Tjirare claimed victory in the Feedlot Potential category, Zemburuka secured the top spot in the Veld Potential category, and Karipata was honoured as the winner in the Heifers with Breeding Potential category.

Beyond the competitive aspect, the event also featured a training day focused on livestock management for communal farmers. The training aimed to impart correct farming methods and guide farmers on the optimal utilization of resources.

The competition maintained the highest standards of professionalism and diligence, with a panel of judges possessing extensive experience and insight. Judges included experts like Christo van Zyl, Lourens Swart, Norbert Neumann, and Danie de Lange from Feedmaster, along with Paul Klein, Herman Lintvelt, Fanie Cronje, and Flip du Plessis from Agra.

The event organizers expressed gratitude to Bank Windhoek for sponsoring the program for communal farmers. They celebrated the success of the Agra Weaner Championship Series and expressed anticipation for continued growth, excellence, and camaraderie within Namibia’s cattle industry.

Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the Agra Weaner Championship Series serves as a crucial economic stimulus for Namibia’s cattle industry. It provides producers with a unique platform to benchmark their production standards against peers, fostering valuable relationships, encouraging the consistent review and enhancement of management practices, and fortifying the overall cattle industry.

The participants in the Agra Weaner Championship Series represent a diverse spectrum of the industry, including small-scale resettlement farmers to well-established commercial farmers.